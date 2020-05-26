Rose Patricia Burke Riley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Patricia Burke Riley

August 9, 1930 - May 22, 2020

DAYTON, OH - Rose Patricia Burke Riley, 89, of Dayton, Ohio and formerly of South Bend passed away peacefully on, Friday, May 22, 2020. Rose was born on August 9, 1930 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Michael and Winifred (Furey) Burke. On August 25, 1955 she married John Michael Riley who preceded her in death on September 17, 2003. Rose is survived by two daughters, Rose Riley Federici of New Jersey and Ann M. “Nancy” Gazzerro of Beavercreek, Ohio; two sons, John Joseph Riley of Brookfield, Wisconsin and Michael Joseph Riley of Allentown, Pennsylvania, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Rose was also predeceased in death by seven sisters: Bridget Normile, Mary McDonald, Nancy Rafferty, Kathryn Rafferty, Winnie Gowan and twins, Rita and Irene Burke. Rose's core focus in life was to comfort her family and look after their best interests. Rose had requested no travel during the pandemic and rather than flowers, please pray a Rosary in her and John's memory.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 pm in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. (To abide by current health requirements, anyone attending is encouraged to wear a mask.) A Rosary will be prayed at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9:30 am in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude in Rose's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved