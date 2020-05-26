Rose Patricia Burke Riley
August 9, 1930 - May 22, 2020
DAYTON, OH - Rose Patricia Burke Riley, 89, of Dayton, Ohio and formerly of South Bend passed away peacefully on, Friday, May 22, 2020. Rose was born on August 9, 1930 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Michael and Winifred (Furey) Burke. On August 25, 1955 she married John Michael Riley who preceded her in death on September 17, 2003. Rose is survived by two daughters, Rose Riley Federici of New Jersey and Ann M. “Nancy” Gazzerro of Beavercreek, Ohio; two sons, John Joseph Riley of Brookfield, Wisconsin and Michael Joseph Riley of Allentown, Pennsylvania, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Rose was also predeceased in death by seven sisters: Bridget Normile, Mary McDonald, Nancy Rafferty, Kathryn Rafferty, Winnie Gowan and twins, Rita and Irene Burke. Rose's core focus in life was to comfort her family and look after their best interests. Rose had requested no travel during the pandemic and rather than flowers, please pray a Rosary in her and John's memory.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 pm in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. (To abide by current health requirements, anyone attending is encouraged to wear a mask.) A Rosary will be prayed at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9:30 am in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude in Rose's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2020.