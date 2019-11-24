|
|
Roseann Taelman
April 24, 1936 - Nov. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Roseann Taelman, 83, of South Bend passed away on Monday, November 18 at Millers Merry Manor in New Carlisle, IN, following an extended illness.
Roseann was born in South Bend on April 24, 1936 to the late Leo and Anna (Farkas) Deka.
On February 16, 1956, in South Bend she married Theodore “Ted” Taelman. Ted passed away on November 23, 2016. Roseann is survived by her daughter, Diane R. Taelman of South Bend, son, Jeffrey M. Taelman of Port St. Lucie, FL; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Ashley, and Amanda; and eight great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Jr., Jordan, Nicole, Peyton, Hunter, Zoey and Renley, and Aria. Roseann is also survived by her sisters, Carol Mendenhall of FL and Christine Curran of Phoenix, AZ; and her brother, Donald Deka of FL. Roseann was preceded in death by her husband, Ted and son, Douglas S. Taelman on February 22, 2004.
Roseann loved to do crafting, go shopping, and she loved her church, Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She retired from St. Joseph County Courts.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 25 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. The Funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, with Fr. Daryl Rybecki officiating. Burial will be private at Highland Cemetery, South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019