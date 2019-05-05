Roseann Theresa



Petkovich



April 30, 1942 - April 30, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Roseann Petkovich, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 the Hospice House of St. Joseph County.



Roseann was born April 30, 1942 in South Bend, to the late Alfred and Ruth (DeGraff) Kolkiewicz. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, June, Phyllis, Mary, and Joyce.



On March 24, 1962 Roseann married her loving husband of 57 years, Michael Petkovich, Jr. He survives along with their sons, Michael A. (Christine) Petkovich and Jeffrey (Tracy) Petkovich; grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Brittany, Paige, and Amber Petkovich; great-grandson, Oliver Kennedy; and a sister, Sharon (Joseph) Molnar. Also surviving are 14 nieces and nephews.



Her message to all who knew and loved her:



“Hi - this is Roseann.



I hope I have brought as much joy and laughter into your life as you have brought into mine. I thank you all.”



Memorial contributions in Roseann's name may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 309 S. Taylor St., South Bend, IN 46601, where she was a parishioner for many years. Per Roseann's wishes, a private family service has taken place. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019