Rosella A. Cressy
Nov. 13, 1928 - June 30, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Rosella A. Cressy, 91, of Mishawaka passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Creekside Village. She was born November 13, 1928 in Williamston, MI to the late Henry O. and Mildred (Hill) Novess. On April 14, 1956 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in South Bend, IN, Rosella married the love of her life, William Cressy, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughters, Ann (Robert) Hedl of Mishawaka, IN and Carol Schmanski of Osceola, IN; five grandchildren, John W. (Ayako) Schmanski, Michael (Michelle) Schmanski, Kimberly (Tom) Kurtz, Lauren (Kyle) Bazyk, and Scott (Peyton Jaques) Hedl; three great-grandchildren, Frances Schmanski, John M. Schmanski II, and Jolene Kurtz; a sister, Barbara (Lawrence) Launstein of Flushing, MI and a sister-in-law, Margaret Novess of Birch Run, MI. In addition to her parents, Rosella is preceded in death by three sisters, Mary, Betty, and Enid; two brothers, Frank and Bill; and son-in-law, John M. Schmanski.
Rosella moved to South Bend in 1952 and worked at John Hancock Life Insurance Company where she met William. She then worked at Oliver Estate, Inc. until she retired in 1993. Rosella enjoyed travelling, spending time with family, and baking cakes. She spent 25 winters in Hawaii. In her free time, she volunteered at Home Management and researched her family genealogy.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 4 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home for two hours prior to the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Rosella may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Online condolences can be sent to the Cressy family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
