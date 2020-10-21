1/1
Rosella Bentley
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Rosella Bentley

Aug. 24, 1940 - Oct. 19, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Rosella Bentley, 80, died on October 19, 2020. She was born in Mishawaka, IN on August 24, 1940, to the late Raymond and Mary (Kedik) DeMeyer. Rosella is also preceded in death by her brother, Raymond DeMeyer.

Rosella is survived by her sons, Gerald (Tharesa) Bentley and Richard Bentley; grandchildren, Amber Bentley, Brandon Bentley, and Melanie Bentley; great-grandchild, Maddox Bentley; sister, Rosetta Rose; and brother, Robert DeMeyer.

Visitation will be held 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN with Pastor Jon Hueni officiating. Services at Noon.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

To leave online condolences please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
