Rosella Brooks
July 23, 1924 - July 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Rosella “McGee” Brooks, 96, of South Bend, Indiana departed this life on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Center for Hospice after a brief illness.
Rosella was born July 23, 1924 in Coloma, Arkansas, to the union of Clarence and Celia Poindexter. She was the oldest of four girls. She confessed her hope in Christ at an early age at the Lone Grove MB Church in Coloma, Arkansas under the leadership of the late Rev. James Chandler. She was an honored graduate of the Fargo Agriculture School of Fargo, Arkansas. She moved to South Bend in the 1940's, where she met and married the late Ernest McGee. She was a very special person, a hard worker, she loved flowers and sports, and had an unconditional love for her family and friends. She was loved and admired by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon Clarence & Celia Poindexter; one sister Mary Fisher; one son, Ronald James McGee; one daughter, Ernestine McGee; and two grandsons, Anthony McGee and Damon Comer.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory two sisters, Lena Poindexter and Eartha Gavin, both of South Bend; five daughters, Alice McGee, Doris McGee, Mary Ann (McGee) Flowers, Brenda McGee, and Shirley Fay Brooks, all of South Bend; three sons, Hosie McGee (New York), Richard McGee (Texas), and Jeffery Brooks (Oklahoma); and three grandsons raised in her home, Maurice (Dana) McGee, David Brooks, and Antione Perry; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, whom she loved very dearly, as much as they all loved and worshipped her. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends who will miss her very much. May she rest in peace.
A special appreciation to all of the doctors, nurses and medical care personnel who cared for her. God bless you.
The visitation for Mrs. Brooks is 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Cobb Funeral Home and the Funeral service is 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Kingdom Life Christian Cathedral. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN.
Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com
