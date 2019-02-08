Rosella M. Beggs



April 2, 1922 - Feb. 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosella M. Beggs, 96, of South Bend, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Mishawaka. Rosella was born on April 2, 1922 to Howard and Esther (Smith) Kronwitter. She was a homemaker and loved being able to take care of her family.



Rosella is survived by her daughter, Angela Riffel of South Bend; and four grandchildren, Richard Riffel of Mishawaka, Roseanne Reyes of Osceola, Ronald Thompson of Osceola, and Edward (Elizabeth) Thompson of Granger. She was also the great-grandmother of eight, Kyle Riffel, Ramsey Sullivan, Riley Sullivan, Troy Reyes, Wyatt Thompson, Lillian Thompson, Oliver Thompson, and Stella Thompson. Rosella was preceded in death by three children, James Riffel, Judith Thompson, and John Riffel, along with her sister Joanne Mendez.



As per her wishes there will be no services at this time. She will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka. Bubb Funeral Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.