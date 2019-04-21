Rosella “Rose” Marie Curtiss



March 2, 1933 - April 19, 2019



BRIDGMAN, MI - Rosella “Rose” Marie Curtiss, 86, of Bridgman, passed away on April 19, 2019 in Bridgman.



Rose was born on March 2, 1933 to the late Lewis and Estella (Boltzman) Norton in Clearfield, WI along with her twin sister, Romelle. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, so much that she owns a share of the team. Rose worked at the courthouse in Mauston, WI prior to marrying Melvin Curtiss in 1963. She then was a stay-at-home mom raising her kids and volunteering with their activities as well as helping run the Curtiss Popcorn Wagons. She was also the church secretary for Faith United Methodist Church for many years.



She is survived by her son, Roy (Stacey) Curtiss; daughter, Rosemarie (Douglas) Narregan; and grandchildren, Jennifer Narregan, Jeffrey Narregan, Rebecca Curtiss, Samantha Curtiss, and Sarah Curtiss.



Preceding her in death is her husband, Melvin; brothers, Chester, Arthur, Kenneth, Wesley, and Edward; sisters, Clair, Genieve, Edith, and Romelle; and grandson, Christopher Narregan.



Funeral Service for Rose will be at 10 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 728 N Detroit St., Buchanan, MI. Visitation will be the day before from 4-8 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church or Redbud Area Ministries "RAM-Love", 708 Red Bud Trail, Buchanan, MI 49107.