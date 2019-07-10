Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes Inc
201 S Filbert St
New Carlisle, IN 46552
(574) 654-3221
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes Inc
201 S Filbert St
New Carlisle, IN 46552
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Kanty Catholic Church
7012 N. 600 E.
Rolling Prairie, IN
Rosemarie Keller


1950 - 2019
Rosemarie Keller Obituary
Rosemarie Keller

March 30, 1950 - July 4, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Rosemarie Keller, 69, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. A Memorial Visitation is 4pm until 8pm EST Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201. S. Filbert St., New Carlisle, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am CST in St. John Kanty Catholic Church, 7012 N. 600 E., Rolling Prairie, IN, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Rosemarie's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 10, 2019
