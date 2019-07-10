|
|
Rosemarie Keller
March 30, 1950 - July 4, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Rosemarie Keller, 69, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. A Memorial Visitation is 4pm until 8pm EST Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201. S. Filbert St., New Carlisle, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am CST in St. John Kanty Catholic Church, 7012 N. 600 E., Rolling Prairie, IN, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Rosemarie's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 10, 2019