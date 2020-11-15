Rosemarie Whittaker
Nov. 3, 1942 - Oct. 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Rosemarie Cecilia Whittaker, age 77, of Mishawaka passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Rosemarie was born on November 3, 1942 in South Bend to Victor and Rose Kemper.
Rosemarie graduated from McArthur High School in Florida in the 60's. In her youth she worked as a telephone switchboard operator for AT&T and waitressed at Doughnut Delight in Mishawaka. She was a loving mom, sister, grandma and great- grandma.
Rosemarie is survived by her children, Doug Whittaker of Osceola and Teresa Rose Whittaker of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Nicole Whittaker and Doug Whittaker; her great-grandchildren, Savannah Morris, Hunter Krause, and Riley Strock; her siblings, Stacy Petitio of Florida and Brett Kemper of Florida; and her sister-in-law, Diane Kemper of North Dakota. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Timothy Whittaker in 1992; her brothers, Ronald Kemper and John Edward Egyd; and her grandson, Jared Whittaker in 2011.
In keeping with Rosemarie's wishes she will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, 1415 North Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46545 next to her parents and her son Tim. Graveside services will be at 2 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 is assisting the Whittaker family. Online condolences can be made at www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com
