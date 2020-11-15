1/1
Rosemarie Whittaker
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemarie Whittaker

Nov. 3, 1942 - Oct. 18, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Rosemarie Cecilia Whittaker, age 77, of Mishawaka passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Rosemarie was born on November 3, 1942 in South Bend to Victor and Rose Kemper.

Rosemarie graduated from McArthur High School in Florida in the 60's. In her youth she worked as a telephone switchboard operator for AT&T and waitressed at Doughnut Delight in Mishawaka. She was a loving mom, sister, grandma and great- grandma.

Rosemarie is survived by her children, Doug Whittaker of Osceola and Teresa Rose Whittaker of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Nicole Whittaker and Doug Whittaker; her great-grandchildren, Savannah Morris, Hunter Krause, and Riley Strock; her siblings, Stacy Petitio of Florida and Brett Kemper of Florida; and her sister-in-law, Diane Kemper of North Dakota. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Timothy Whittaker in 1992; her brothers, Ronald Kemper and John Edward Egyd; and her grandson, Jared Whittaker in 2011.

In keeping with Rosemarie's wishes she will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, 1415 North Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46545 next to her parents and her son Tim. Graveside services will be at 2 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 is assisting the Whittaker family. Online condolences can be made at www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
1531 Cobblestone Boulevard
Elkhart, IN 46514
574-293-6411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved