1/
Rosemary Addison
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Addison

Sept. 30, 1934 - Oct. 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Rosemary Addison, age 86, of South Bend, passed away in her home on Sunday morning. Her most recent employment was with the South Bend Tribune for 15 years, retiring in 1995. Rosemary was born September 30, 1934 in South Bend to the late Carl and Dorothy (Young) Schubert and has lived in this area all of her life. On February 6, 1954, in South Bend, she married Thomas D. Addison who survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Tami Glenn of South Bend; two grandchildren, Chad C. (Jen) Morrison of Granger, IN and Carly Rose (Raun) Hampe of Valdosta, GA; three great-grandchildren, Rachel Michaela, Kassandra Lisa, and Eva Rosemary Morrison; and three step-grandchildren, Lexie, Dylan, and Gianna Brown.

Rosemary was preceded in death by two daughters, Lisa Morrison in 2007 and Vicki Addison in 2018, a sister, Barbara Laughlin and a brother, Dr. Justin Carl Schubert.

Rosemary enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, traveling with her husband, being in nature, spending time with her family, and she loved all animals.

At Rosemary's request, there will be no visitation or services, Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements. In memory of Rosemary Addison, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr. Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.

On line condolences can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved