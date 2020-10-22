Rosemary Addison
Sept. 30, 1934 - Oct. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Rosemary Addison, age 86, of South Bend, passed away in her home on Sunday morning. Her most recent employment was with the South Bend Tribune for 15 years, retiring in 1995. Rosemary was born September 30, 1934 in South Bend to the late Carl and Dorothy (Young) Schubert and has lived in this area all of her life. On February 6, 1954, in South Bend, she married Thomas D. Addison who survives.
Also surviving is a daughter, Tami Glenn of South Bend; two grandchildren, Chad C. (Jen) Morrison of Granger, IN and Carly Rose (Raun) Hampe of Valdosta, GA; three great-grandchildren, Rachel Michaela, Kassandra Lisa, and Eva Rosemary Morrison; and three step-grandchildren, Lexie, Dylan, and Gianna Brown.
Rosemary was preceded in death by two daughters, Lisa Morrison in 2007 and Vicki Addison in 2018, a sister, Barbara Laughlin and a brother, Dr. Justin Carl Schubert.
Rosemary enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, traveling with her husband, being in nature, spending time with her family, and she loved all animals.
At Rosemary's request, there will be no visitation or services, Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements. In memory of Rosemary Addison, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr. Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.
