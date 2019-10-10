|
|
Rosemary Cecelia Benchik
Dec. 4, 1939 - Oct. 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosemary Cecelia Benchik, 79, residing in South Bend, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born on December 4, 1939, in New York City (Brooklyn), NY, to the late Patrick F. and Rosemary C. (Superty) Boughal.
Rosemary earned her bachelor of arts degree in education from Saint Mary's College (‘61), Notre Dame, IN. She went on to receive her master's degree in education from Adelphi University, Garden City, NY. Rosemary began her teaching career in her hometown of Westbury, NY.
As was true to her selfless and giving spirit, she then taught for the Holy Cross Order in its Catholic Lay Mission Corps at Saint Joseph's School in Killeen, Texas, where she met her future husband and Notre Dame grad (‘59, ‘65), Jack, who at the time was stationed at Fort Hood.
Rosemary taught in the South Bend Community School Corporation until she retired in 2002 after 35 years. She was a signature leader in serving children with special- and general-education needs for close to five decades. In addition, she volunteered her time by teaching CCD at Saint Matthew Cathedral for 20 years. She also served on the faculty of the University of Notre Dame's Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE) at the conclusion of her career.
On July 4, 1964, in Westbury, NY, Rosemary married Edward John “Jack” Benchik, who survives. In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by daughters, Jacquelyn Benchik-Osborne (John) of Wilmette, IL and Marilyn Klimek of South Bend; son, Edward “Ted” (Mary) Benchik of South Bend; and grandchildren, Jack, Marirose, and Sean Osborne, Cece, Kenny, and Lizzie Klimek, Hannah and Stephen Benchik; and brother, Richard P. Boughal, M.D. of Northport, NY.
An avid reader, Rosemary was beloved by many who appreciated her sense of humor and quick wit. Until the end, Rosemary was laughing and joking with her family, particularly the fact that the family had just ordered 1,200 napkins from Amazon.com for no apparent logical reason. Such was her life, and anyone who came into contact with her knew this all too well. She leaves behind a hole in our souls, which likely will never be filled but we will all honor her memory, as she would have wanted us to do.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 in the Church of Our Lady of Loretto on the campus of Saint Mary's College, where friends may visit with the family from 12:30 pm until Mass begins. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, South Bend, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Instead of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Rosemary may be donated to Saint Mary's College, 110 LeMans Hall, Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
Online condolences may be left for the Benchik family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019