Rosemary Elaine Brockus
April 9, 1931 - April 13, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Rosemary E. Brockus, 88, passed away April 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of Bert and the mother of Brenda and Brent, and grandmother of many.
Visitation is Wed., April 17, 2019 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, from 9-11 am with services at 11 am, Father John S. Korcsmar, CSC officiating.
Burial will immediately follow at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth, IN.
A complete obituary may be seen at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019