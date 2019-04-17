Home

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Burial
Following Services
New Oak Hill Cemetery
Plymouth, IN
Rosemary Elaine Brockus


Rosemary Elaine Brockus Obituary
Rosemary Elaine Brockus

April 9, 1931 - April 13, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Rosemary E. Brockus, 88, passed away April 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of Bert and the mother of Brenda and Brent, and grandmother of many.

Visitation is Wed., April 17, 2019 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, from 9-11 am with services at 11 am, Father John S. Korcsmar, CSC officiating.

Burial will immediately follow at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth, IN.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019
