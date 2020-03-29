|
Rosemary Ferraro
Jan. 21, 1929 - March 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosemary Ferraro, 91, passed away peacefully March 27, 2020 at Brookdale of South Bend on SR 23 & Douglas, where she had been living for the last four months.
Rosemary was born January 21, 1929 in Calabria, Italy to the late Louis and Elizabeth Mazzone. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Ferraro, with whom she had celebrated 64 years of marriage before he passed in 2017.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories of Rosemary are her two daughters: Josephine “Josie” (Thomas) Goepfrich and Rose (Richard) Lord, both of South Bend; along with four adoring grandchildren: Lisa (Bill) Wunsch, David (Victoria) Lord, Michael (Ashley) Goepfrich, and Megan (Nick) Roberts. She's also survived by three great-grandchildren: Elliana, Vincent, and Nicholas.
Rosemary worked for South Bend Police Department as a crossing guard at St Joseph Grade School for 34 years. She retired in December of 2000.
Her family already misses her cooking and is sad that the hand-knitted blankets and scarves will be no more. Rosemary cherished her beautiful roses at home and working in her vegetable garden during the summers at the lake. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren's school and athletic events. Mom and Nana was a blessing to our family and will be surely missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale of South Bend for the wonderful care and respect they showed to Rosemary.
In an effort to ensure public safety, the family has requested that no services be held at this time. A memorial Mass will be held in Rosemary's honor after the current crisis has passed.
Memorial donations in Rosemary's memory may be made, in lieu of flowers, to St. Anthony de Padua School of South Bend where her grandchildren attended. To send your condolences to the family log on to: www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020