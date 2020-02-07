|
Rosemary Gregory
April 1, 1928 - Feb. 5, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Rosemary E. Gregory, age 91, was born April 1, 1928 to Raymond & Edna (Bolinger) Taylor in South Bend, IN.
She met Ross P. Blodgett Jr. on a blind date in October of 1949 and they were married in April of 1951. His job transferred him to Illinois where they raised their three children, Jalane R. Demore of Battle Creek, MI, Ross P. Blodgett III of New Hampshire, and Raymond R. Blodgett of Osceola, IN. She had four grandsons, Ryan, Nicholas, Matthew, and Eric Blodgett; two granddaughters, Winsor and Carissa Demore, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; and three brothers, Orra E. (1930-34), Otto J., and Jerry J. (Marilyn) of Mishawaka and South Bend, IN.
Her family moved to Edwardsburg, MI for two and a half years, where she graduated from the Edwardsburg Consolidated School in a class of 16 (14 girls & 2 boys) in 1946.
She enjoyed drawing, oil and water color painting, and some ink art. Many of her works are in IL, IN, and MI. Her church family were among her nearest and dearest friends providing many prayers and help to her during her latter years.
Cremation will take place at Elkhart Cremation Services. A Memorial service will be held on February 16, 2020 at the Edwardsburg SDA Church, 27118 U.S.12, Edwardsburg, MI at 2:00 in the afternoon. All are invited for light refreshments following the service.
Donations may be made to the Edwardsburg SDA Church or any homeless center or pet refuge.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020