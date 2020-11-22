1/
Rosemary Hinman
1958 - 2020
Rosemary Hinman

Nov. 10, 1958 - Nov. 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Rosemary (Hamilton) Hinman, 62, passed away at 4am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in her home.

Rosemary wars born on November 10, 1958 in South Bend, to the late John and Vera (Havens) Hamilton. Rosemary was also preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Hamilton and Billy Jo Hamilton; and brothers, Roger Hamilton and David Hamilton.

On November 22, 2000, in South Bend, Rosemary married Sky Hinman. He survives along with a son, Ryan Milewski; sisters, Juanita Mawhorter of Mishawaka and Patricia Thompson of Dalton, Georgia; and brother, Larry Hamilton of Waterloo, Alabama.

Rosemary retired as a piston inspector at Federal Mogul. She and her husband Sky enjoyed traveling. They crossed the country seven times.

A Funeral Service for Rosemary will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
