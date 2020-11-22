Rosemary Hinman
Nov. 10, 1958 - Nov. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Rosemary (Hamilton) Hinman, 62, passed away at 4am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in her home.
Rosemary wars born on November 10, 1958 in South Bend, to the late John and Vera (Havens) Hamilton. Rosemary was also preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Hamilton and Billy Jo Hamilton; and brothers, Roger Hamilton and David Hamilton.
On November 22, 2000, in South Bend, Rosemary married Sky Hinman. He survives along with a son, Ryan Milewski; sisters, Juanita Mawhorter of Mishawaka and Patricia Thompson of Dalton, Georgia; and brother, Larry Hamilton of Waterloo, Alabama.
Rosemary retired as a piston inspector at Federal Mogul. She and her husband Sky enjoyed traveling. They crossed the country seven times.
A Funeral Service for Rosemary will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
