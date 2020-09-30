1/1
Rosemary Krzyzaniak
1932 - 2020
Rosemary Krzyzaniak

July 4, 1932 - Sept. 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Rosemary Krzyzaniak, 88, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Rosemary was born July 4, 1932 in Buchanan, MI to the late Peter and Alice (Domagalski) Sabinas. On September 2, 1950 she married Bert A. Krzyzaniak who passed away March 4, 1995. She is also preceded in death by her companion of 15 years, Leonard Pavacik; and stepdad, Ed Kowalski.

Left to cherish the memory of Rosemary is her daughter, Mary Jo (Randy) Harman; grandson, Matthew Harman; and brother, James (Sandy) Sabinas.

Rosemary was a receptionist for Mark Green, DDS and worked for South Bend Schools in the cafeteria. She was a parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Rosemary enjoyed traveling and going to the casino. She was a wonderful, loving mother, wife and companion. She gave of herself to her family and friends. Rosemary was a very selfless person. Everyone who knew her loved her.

MOM: Thank you for giving me the life you gave me and being the wonderful mother you were. “I will love you for all eternity.”

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Chaplain Jaclyn for their exceptional care and compassion.

Visitation will be 2:00pm to 8:00pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Friday, October 2, 2020 in St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences can be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
OCT
1
Rosary
04:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
