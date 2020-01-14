|
Rosemary M. Remble
May 11, 1925 - Jan. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND , IN - Rosemary M. Remble, age 94, died peacefully at Coastal Carolina Hospital on January 9, 2020. Rosemary was a resident of Hampton Lake in Bluffton, South Carolina. She was born in South Bend, Indiana on May 11, 1925 to Joseph E. and Mary H. Molnar. On January 3, 1942 she married Richard E. Remble who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E. and Mary H. Molnar; a sister, Joann Futa; son, James R. Remble; and daughter, Nancy L. Wroblewski. Rosemary is survived by two sons, Lawrence S. Remble (Susan Tyler) and Thomas A. Remble (Elizabeth S.); daughter, Susan K. Remble; special friend, Cathy L. Woods, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Rosemary loved life and lived it to the fullest, especially during the last 13 years while living with her daughter Susan and special friend Cathy L. Woods. She loved traveling, knitting, playing cards and dominoes, and watching movies. Above all, she loved her family with all her heart. Her final wish was to have peace on earth and for everyone to be kind to one another.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 4 to 7 PM at Kaniewski Funeral Home in South Bend, IN with the Rosary being prayed at 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17 at 2:30 PM at Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend, with visitation one hour before Mass at the church. Burial will follow immediately after Mass at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Rosemary requested donations be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020