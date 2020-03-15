|
|
Rosemary Moeller Ames
Sept. 30, 1928 - March 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosemary Moeller Ames, 91, of South Bend, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with her loving daughter Sharon at her side.
Rosemary was born on September 30, 1928 to the late Dr. Frank R. Moeller, DDS and Eva Wiederhold Moeller in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan. She attended St. Rose of Lima Parish School from grade school through high school graduating in 1946. She then was graduated from Detroit Commercial College in 1948 and began her secretarial career for the head of the Overseas Department of General Motors. Later, she continued her education earning a Paralegal Certificate from Indiana University - South Bend.
After moving to South Bend in 1955, Rosemary was involved with the “Newcomers Club”, meeting many friends and bridge partners, and soon became room-mother for her daughter's kindergarten class -- a volunteer role she continued many years later in the kindergarten classes in which her daughter taught.
In January of 1957, Rosemary began her 40+ year career as a legal secretary and paralegal at the law firm of Barnes and Thornburg and continued there until her retirement in October of 1997. Her mentoring skills and work ethic at the firm were epic, touted by colleagues and clients alike.
Thus, Rosemary was a wonderful role model for her daughter as a working mother who still made time to cook great meals, help with homework, assist with Girl Scouts and camping trips, sew prom dresses, chaperone dances all while repairing her appliances, painting her house, and tending her lawn and garden. She also graciously welcomed friends and neighborhood kids into her home, always making time to help others. As a life-long Catholic and a woman who lived and modeled her faith and Christian values, Rosemary was an excellent example for her family. She also had a strong devotion to Fr. Solanus Casey and championed his elevation to Sainthood. Rosemary was truly an extraordinary woman and loved by all who knew her.
Never one to sit still for long, Rosemary took pleasure in bridge clubs, Notre Dame football and basketball games, Broadway Theater plays, and art and antique shows. Travel was also a passion of hers, accompanying her family on cross-country road-trips, entertaining her granddaughters with educational car games all along the way. She also relished her family trips to Hawaii and Europe where she visited her ancestral village in Germany and attended Christmas Eve and Easter Mass at the Vatican, all highlights in her long and active life.
Rosemary is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon Ames Nelson (Charles), and her adoring granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Nelson (special friend Corbin Knipp) and Molly Kathryn-Rose Nelson Giltrow (Thomas), and her first great-grandson on the way. Rosemary's granddaughters were the joy of her life from the moments they were born. Her house was sleepover central and she proudly attended every school performance, recital, and sporting event in which her granddaughters participated. An avid gardener, Rosemary also taught them how to plant vegetable gardens and can tomatoes.
Rosemary is also survived by nieces, Carol Luzenski (Rick), Marybeth Stieber, Nancy Stieber Palmeri (Gary), and Joseph Stieber (Jane), and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her loving parents; sisters, Mary Stieber (Ed) and Charlotte Dolan (Tom); and brothers, Art and Frank Moeller, as well as her faithful and constant companion, “Ginger”, her beloved Shih tzu.
Visitation for Rosemary will be held from 3-7pm with a prayer vigil at 4pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood, South Bend, IN 46635, where Rosemary was a faithful parishioner for 64 years. Mass will be preceded by visitation from 10-11am. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Sorrows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Memorial contributions may be made to the Solanus Casey Center/Guild: 1780 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207; Little Flower Catholic Church Capital Campaign or Food Pantry; or RiverBend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020