Rosemary Nemeth
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Nemeth

June 2, 1941 - May 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosemary (Toni) Nemeth, 78, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1941, in South Bend, Indiana. On June 2, 1962, Rosemary married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Robert Nemeth, who survives. She is also survived by two sons, Alan (Christine) Nemeth and Jeffery Nemeth; one daughter, Kathleen (Kile) Carlson; two grandchildren, Nicole Nemeth and Matthew Nemeth; one brother, Patrick (Conie) Sherburn; and one sister, Valda Johns.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara (Frank) Sherburn; one sister, Esther (Tom) Hock; and one brother, Ronald Sherburn.

Rosemary, a graduate of Central High School, worked at Kuert Concrete for 50 years. Rosemary never knew a stranger and was always available if you needed someone to listen. Her kindness and zest for life were immediately felt by all who met her. She was dedicated to her family, friendships, clubs, and volunteer opportunities. She was affiliated with the Corpus Christi Altar and Rosary Society, Turners of Michiana, Theta Alpha Chapter - Phi Beta PSI Sorority, two Red Hat Groups, and Euchre Card Club.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. (in accordance to the current health guidelines and to protect all guests, visitors are encouraged to wear face masks). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Dr., South Bend (face masks required in church). The Mass will also be live streamed for those who cannot attend for safety and convenience. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, South Bend. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Rosary
07:30 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved