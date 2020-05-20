Rosemary Nemeth
June 2, 1941 - May 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosemary (Toni) Nemeth, 78, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1941, in South Bend, Indiana. On June 2, 1962, Rosemary married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Robert Nemeth, who survives. She is also survived by two sons, Alan (Christine) Nemeth and Jeffery Nemeth; one daughter, Kathleen (Kile) Carlson; two grandchildren, Nicole Nemeth and Matthew Nemeth; one brother, Patrick (Conie) Sherburn; and one sister, Valda Johns.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara (Frank) Sherburn; one sister, Esther (Tom) Hock; and one brother, Ronald Sherburn.
Rosemary, a graduate of Central High School, worked at Kuert Concrete for 50 years. Rosemary never knew a stranger and was always available if you needed someone to listen. Her kindness and zest for life were immediately felt by all who met her. She was dedicated to her family, friendships, clubs, and volunteer opportunities. She was affiliated with the Corpus Christi Altar and Rosary Society, Turners of Michiana, Theta Alpha Chapter - Phi Beta PSI Sorority, two Red Hat Groups, and Euchre Card Club.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. (in accordance to the current health guidelines and to protect all guests, visitors are encouraged to wear face masks). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Dr., South Bend (face masks required in church). The Mass will also be live streamed for those who cannot attend for safety and convenience. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, South Bend. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 20, 2020.