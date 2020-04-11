|
|
Rosemary Nowicki
Oct. 24, 1928 - April 5, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Rosemary Nowicki, 91, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020, at Elkhart Place Assisted Living in Elkhart. She was born October 24, 1928 in Mishawaka, IN to Leo and Rose Mary (Perrot) Bice. She married Ervin Nowicki at St. Matthew's Church in South Bend on October 23, 1945. Rosemary was preceded in death by her sons, John E. Nowicki and Michael L. Nowicki; and her husband, Ervin, but she has joined all her boys once again.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ninamae Paul. She is survived by her brothers, Donald Bice and Rodger Bice; her sisters, Colleen Kubacki and Jayne Dregits, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grandson, John M. Nowicki; her granddaughter-in-law, Adrienne (Szymanski) Nowicki; and the light of her life, her great-grandson, Vincent Nowicki. Rosemary graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1946. She worked for Ralph Grooms Accounting and Ball Band. She was also the co-owner (with her husband) of Erv's Cafe in Mishawaka for 8 years (1960-1968). She was extremely devoted to her family and beloved by all who knew her. Rosemary will be cremated and the burial will be held at a later date with immediate family. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Rosemary's honor to: Ronald McDonald House, 610 N. Michigan St. Ste. 310, South Bend, IN 46601.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020