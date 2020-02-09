Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Sinkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Sinkiewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Sinkiewicz Obituary
Rosemary Sinkiewicz

Sept. 19, 1942 - Feb. 5, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Rosemary Sinkiewicz, (nee Janiak), 77, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born September 19, 1942 in South Bend, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Zielinski) Janiak. On September 6, 1969 in South Bend she married Carl Sinkiewicz, who survives in Valparaiso. Also surviving are her children, Patricia Sinkiewicz, Steven (Angela) Sinkiewicz, and Susan Sinkiewicz all of Valparaiso; 3 grandchildren, Tayler, Kyla, and Ashlee; a great-granddaughter, Abigail; and sister, Rita (Dan) Butterfield of CA. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Stanley Janiak, Evelyn Piechocki, and Leonard Janiak. Rosemary enjoyed watching her grandkids, hummingbirds, cooking, and gardening. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 3-7 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St., Valparaiso. The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February, 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM (CST) at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1511 LaPorte Avenue, Valparaiso, IN. Entombment in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. www.bartholomewnewhard.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -