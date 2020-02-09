|
Rosemary Sinkiewicz
Sept. 19, 1942 - Feb. 5, 2020
VALPARAISO, IN - Rosemary Sinkiewicz, (nee Janiak), 77, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born September 19, 1942 in South Bend, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Zielinski) Janiak. On September 6, 1969 in South Bend she married Carl Sinkiewicz, who survives in Valparaiso. Also surviving are her children, Patricia Sinkiewicz, Steven (Angela) Sinkiewicz, and Susan Sinkiewicz all of Valparaiso; 3 grandchildren, Tayler, Kyla, and Ashlee; a great-granddaughter, Abigail; and sister, Rita (Dan) Butterfield of CA. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Stanley Janiak, Evelyn Piechocki, and Leonard Janiak. Rosemary enjoyed watching her grandkids, hummingbirds, cooking, and gardening. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 3-7 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St., Valparaiso. The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February, 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM (CST) at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1511 LaPorte Avenue, Valparaiso, IN. Entombment in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. www.bartholomewnewhard.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020