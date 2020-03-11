|
|
Rosemary Therese Clifford
May 25, 1938 - March 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rosemary Therese Payette Clifford died March 2 with her husband Don and her 3 daughters at her side as God welcomed her home.
Rosemary was born May 25, 1938 in Roseland, Illinois, to Rose Langlois Payette and Joseph Payette. She attended St. Louis Academy and it was during these years that she was introduced to Don. They were married June 14, 1958 and soon after began raising a family.
Rosemary worked outside the home for the City, Girl Scouts, and 18 years at the Holladay Corporation, where she developed many close and lasting friendships; but she considered her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to be her greatest joy and accomplishments. The love of family was paramount and family time together was her world. She enjoyed sitting and talking, dining out, and just taking it all in. Rosemary anxiously planned, looked forward to, and was the last to leave every family gathering. There wasn't a child's, grandchild's, or great-grandchild's special event that she would not attend and she always made sure they had the perfect gift, and of equal value, for each. She loved to give “bear hugs” and hand squeezes to all and you immediately felt her warmth and kindness. She taught by example the importance of family, thoughtfulness, caring and concern for others.
Don and Rosemary called South Bend, Indiana home, but in 1996 Don and Rosemary moved into a retirement community in Tonto Verde, Arizona, deciding they could have the best of both worlds and spend the summers and Christmas holidays back in South Bend with family. Upon arriving in Tonto Verde, it didn't take long for Rosemary to recognize that many residents, like herself, were grandparents and would be in need of borrowing, at no charge, various baby items and furniture for visiting grandchildren. Her commitment to and love of family inspired the development of the Baby Furniture Closet. Rosemary was instrumental in starting this program and the Tonto Verde Home Tour that helps fund it.
Rosemary will be remembered for the strength of her personality and traits we will hold dear: importance of kindness, empathy, a strong work ethic, and always supporting and encouraging those you love. Rosemary has left her family and friends a million wonderful memories and lessons on how to live.
Rosemary was a beautiful and devoted woman who will be remembered by everyone she met, but most lovingly by her husband, Don; her 3 daughters, Karen (Jim), Kathleen (Evan), and Annette (John); 11 grandchildren, Tracie, Eric, Colleen, Morgan, Kevin, Aubrey, Coley, Kaitlyn, Sean, Sydney, and Brianna; and 10 great-grandchildren, Laney, Rose, Luke, Olivia, Lucy, Quinn, Dempsey, Kelly, Colton, and Hallie Hope, who preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Rosemary's great-granddaughter Hallie Hope at Halliestrong.org/give or HallieStrong Foundation, 2 Plaza Drive #6064, Woodbridge, IL 60517, which brings hope to cancer patients; Verde Cares, Inc., 18934 E. Avenida Del Ray, Suite 106, Rio Verde, Arizona 85263 (phone: 480-471-8944; Email: [email protected]); or Sunshine Acres Children's Home, 3405 N. Higley Road, Mesa, Arizona 85215 (phone: 480-832-2540).
A Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Little Flower Church, 54191 Ironwood, South Bend, Indiana followed by a memorial luncheon at Juday Creek, 14770 Lindy, Granger, Indiana will be held on Friday, March 20.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Tonto Verde Clubhouse, Tonto Verde, Arizona at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 7.
When Tomorrow Starts Without Me
When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand,
That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand;
The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love.
But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me “Welcome Home.”
So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020