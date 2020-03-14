|
Rosemary Therese Clifford
May 25, 1938 - March 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Due to the current, unprecedented COVID-19 situation & based on info/recommendations from public health officials, Rosemary's Funeral Mass / Memorial Luncheon scheduled for Friday, March 20 has been postponed. This truly is a postpone, because like us, we are confident all want to pay tribute to & celebrate the wonderful & loving Rosemary. Celebration of Life in Tonto Verde, AZ is also pending status on April 7. Updated arrangements will be posted when available. We appreciate all the love & support we have received.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020