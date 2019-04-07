Home

Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Rosetta Iglesias
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Hills Memorial Gardens
61453 M-51 N
Niles, IN
Rosetta Iglesias Obituary
Rosetta Iglesias

April 2, 2019

CROWN POINT, IN - Rosetta Iglesias, age 87, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Rosetta is survived by her son, Byron F. Iglesias of Dowagiac, Michigan; two grandsons, Matthew Griffith and Jacob Griffith of California; and lifetime family friends, Connie Rettig, Daniel and Lisa Rettig, Douglas and Jennie Rettig, Marilyn Rettig, Shirley J. Short, and their extended families all of Crown Point, and David and Sheila Rettig of Hilliard, Ohio.

Rosetta was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Iglesias; and son, Norman Dean Griffith, Jr.

Born in Wallasey, England, Rosetta came to the U.S. after World War II, eventually settling in South Bend, Indiana and then Niles, Michigan with her husband Tony over 55 years ago. Rosetta was a travel agent in Niles for over ten years. She was a devoted homemaker and traveled extensively with Tony. Rosetta was an excellent seamstress and hostess, and always enjoyed a cup of English Blend tea with a McVitie's Digestive or a Walkers Shortbread cookie.

Special thanks to her Misty Acres neighbors of many decades, and her friends at Clarendale of Schererville and Wittenberg Village of Crown Point who also welcomed Rosetta into their communities over the past year.

Friends may visit with the family and celebrate Rosetta's life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 at 10:00 AM. There will be a Memorial Service at 11:30 AM officiated by Shirley J. Short, chaplain and spiritual director.

A Graveside Memorial Service and Interment will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, 61453 M-51 N, Niles, Michigan 49120. Rosetta will be laid to rest next to Tony and her son, Norman Dean.

To view directions and sign Rosetta's online guestbook, visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. (219) 663-2500.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
