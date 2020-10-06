Rosetta Miller
May 26, 1932 - Oct. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Rosetta Miller, 88, of South Bend, passed away peacefully late Saturday night, October 3, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. We think she was amazing. We all loved her so much! Why? Because she chose to be happy every day and make others happy! She was beautiful, sweet, thoughtful, energetic, funny, smart, talented, curious, and always willing. How lucky are we to have had her as our mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Rosetta was born May 26, 1932 in Mishawaka, IN, to the late Ivan and Winnie (Goodsell) Ford.
She graduated from Washington Clay High School, class of 1950.
On June 6, 1953, she married Keith A. Miller; he preceded her in death January 25, 2007.
While raising their family, she enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and quilting.
She was amazing. She was an active member and leader of the Indiana Homemakers Association. Rosetta retired from United Food and Commercial Workers after ten years of service, to begin enjoying retirement with her husband.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Fred) Saylor of Fayetteville, Georgia, Mark (Deborah) Miller of South Bend, Kenneth (Kelly) Miller of Niles, Michigan, Kevin Miller of South Bend, and Amy (John) McSorley of Granger. Also surviving are her eleven grandchildren, Kimberly, Michael, Mitchell, Michaela, Victoria, Brooke, Bailey, Collin, Johnny, Evan, and Loren; and nine great-grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Jade, Logan, Tessa, Jackson, Sofia, Penelope, Iain, and Peter; as well as her sister, Vera Orr of South Bend and special niece, Melodi. She had a very full, fun life, and thus God provided for her perfectly. We want to especially thank: Joyce, Barbara, Annette, Tammy, Gwen, Jalyn, and Jessica - God's special angels - we love you for providing so much love, life, and laughter to our mother.
Visitation will be from 4-7PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka.
Funeral services for Rosetta will be at 11:00AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Center for the Homeless and any Hospice of your choice - as they all provide so much to our community - thank you!
Online condolences can be directed to the Miller family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
