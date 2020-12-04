1/1
Roseva D. Peters
1942 - 2020
Roseva D. Peters

Jan. 23, 1942 - Nov. 28, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN -

Roseva D. Peters, 78, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in her home. She was born on January 23, 1942, in Muncie, IN, to the late Charles A. and Sabrie (Bertram) Stout. She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Fields. Roseva is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Jeff) Justice of New Carlisle and Linda Hardesty of Mishawaka, IN; her son, Larry (Andee) Fields of Mishawaka; a brother, Al Stout of Muncie, IN; and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Peters worked various jobs beginning with Indiana Glass Co. where her father managed the outlet store in Dunkirk, IN, then ending as a banker for Key Bank, retiring in 2012. She loved being active, making homemade gifts; cross stitch and baby quilts were her favorite things to do. She loved playing cards with friends whom she liked to refer to as The Village People, and was known as the card lady at Chicago Trail Village, New Carlisle because she sent a card for any and all occasions. There will be no services, cremation will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
