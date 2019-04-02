Rosezella Smith



Oct. 23, 1922 - March 28, 2019



WINAMAC, IN - Rosezella Smith, 96, of Winamac (formerly of Granger) passed away March 28, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Granger. Rosie was born October 23, 1922 to the late Claude and Goldie Irvin Swayze. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1942. On August 30, 1947, Rosie married the late Harold Smith. Rosie was a proud homemaker and especially enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, and canning. She also enjoyed the years she worked for Penn Harris Madison Schools serving lunch to the students. Rosie was a longtime member of the Winamac First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed attending Bible study on Thursday nights and the Sunday school friendship class. After moving to Granger, she became an active member of the Presbyterian Church where she faithfully served as an ordained Elder and Commissioner. She also chaired many women's praise services, led Bible study for the Women's Association, and taught Sunday school for adults and children. Rosie cherished time spent at the Bible Study Fellowship of South Bend. She served her Lord well throughout her life and loved sharing the Lord with others, inspiring all who met her to know and love Jesus. Rosie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She considered her family to be her treasures and treated them as such. She was a woman who demonstrated unconditional love, welcoming everyone with a smile and a warm embrace. Rosie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by two daughters, Sheila (Buck) Gerou of Edwardsburg, MI and Sandra (Bob) DeSabatine of Winamac; two granddaughters, Britney (Ray) Robinson and Sienna Cox; one great-grandson, Logan Cox; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband as well as six siblings, Gerald Swayze, Sylvia Rogers, James Swayze, Claudine Mae Shank, Mary Lou Adams, and Bobby Swayze. Visitation 10AM-12Noon EDT Saturday at Winamac First United Methodist Church. Services 12NoonEDT Saturday at the church. Graveside Services 3 PM EDT Saturday at Thompson Cemetery in Royal Center. Memorial contributions to Winamac First United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, www.frainmortuary.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary