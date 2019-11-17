Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Priscilla Church
Rosie DeMarco


1937 - 2019
Rosie DeMarco Obituary
Rosie DeMarco

Jan. 2, 1937 - Nov. 14, 2019

CHICACO, IL - Rosie DeMarco nee Cooreman, at age 82, died peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home in Chicago, IL. Rosie was born January 2, 1937 in Mishawaka, IN. She lived the majority of her youth and adolescence on her parents' farm in New Carlisle, IN. She moved to Chicago in the late 1950s where she met her beloved husband, Frank. They married on August 20, 1960 and just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Her life's commitment was to her family and friends. Rosie was the beloved wife of Frank DeMarco Jr.; loving mother of Mary DeMarco, Roseann DeMarco, Frank DeMarco, and her dog, Chloe; beloved daughter of the late Marcell and Erma Cooreman nee Rodts; sister of Margie Flatt and Marcell Cooreman Jr.; and dear aunt of her nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her loving extended family and her dearest friends. Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin Thursday at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will proceed to St. Priscilla Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or 1-800-342-2382. For more info, www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
