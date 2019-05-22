Roslyn Marie



Cebulski Sohns



Nov. 26, 1957 - May 22, 2018



SOUTH BEND, IN - One Year Later Our Hearts Remain Broken. In Loving Memory of Roslyn Cebulski Sohns



It is with great sadness that the family of Roslyn Cebulski Sohns announces that she passed away on May 22, 2018, never waking from her sleep in her North Fort Myers, FL home. Roslyn was born in South Bend, IN to Burton Cebulski and the late Norma (Boyd) Cebulski, on Nov. 26, 1957. Roslyn graduated from Florida Atlantic University in Davie, FL with Associates, Bachelors, and Masters degrees in Liberal Arts. She lived many years in Fort Lauderdale, before moving to Arkansas, where she fell in love with the countryside and her little house on the hill. She returned to Florida five years ago to be closer to family. She is survived by her father, Burton; sister, Lauralee Quesinberry (Virgil); brother, Ted Cebulski (Linda), all from the Fort Myers, FL area; brother, Steven Cebulski (Terry Wieger); aunt and uncle, Louise and Don Nufer of South Bend, IN; nephews, Steven Willis (Tesa) and Michael West-Cebulski (Ashley); and niece, Shannon L. Yates (Dustin) and their children, all from the Ft. Myers, FL area. She is also survived by her daughter and her beloved granddaughter, Anjelic.



Cremation arrangements were made with Gallaher American Family Funeral Home of Fort Myers, FL.



A Memorial Service was held on August 5, 2018, at a chapel on Fort Myers Beach, FL, where family and friends gathered to speak of memories and prayers. Afterwards a celebration of Roslyn's life took place at the home of her sister, Lauralee Quesinberry.



The house was decorated with photos of Roslyn and white and pink roses. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2019