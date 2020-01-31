|
Ross A. Perri
April 13, 1950 - Jan. 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ross Perri, 69, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care in South Bend.
Ross was born on April 13, 1950 in South Bend to Frank Rocco and Dorothy Helen (Stachowiak) Perri. He was preceded in death by his parents.
On August 6, 1977 he married Linda Farris. Surviving are his wife, Linda; children, Francesca Marie Perri (James Campanella) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Frank Rocco Perri II of Mishawaka, and Gary McCartney of South Bend; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kourtney, Trey, Joseph, and Christopher; seven great grandchildren; sister, Frances Perri; and brother, Gerald (Carol) Perri.
Ross graduated in the 2nd class from Marian High School in 1969. He worked for Mishawaka Utilities for 30 years and then Mishawaka High School for 7 years, retiring in 2019. Ross was instrumental in forming Mishawaka Catholic Football. He was a football coach for 40 years at several area schools. He will be missed by all who knew him and all those whom he coached in football, track, wrestling, and baseball. Ross was inducted into the Indiana High School Hall of Fame in 2009.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. The family will gather with friends after the service until 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mishawaka High School where they will establish the Ross Perri Scholarship Fund.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020