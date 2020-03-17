Home

Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-362-3100
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN
Ross Wolford


1943 - 2020
Ross Wolford Obituary
Ross Wolford

Dec. 17, 1943 - March 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ross Noel Wolford, 76, of South Bend, passed away peacefully at 11:50 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Brentwood of La Porte.

He was born in South Bend, Indiana, to Noel and Mary (Slabaugh) Wolford.

Ross honorably served his country as Petty Officer in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1970. He was an active duty Navy recruit from 1964 to 1968. During his service in 1965, he was an Aviation Ordinance Missile Technician. While he served two years in the Mediterranean Sea, he was part of the Special Landing Forces in the Vietnam War. Ross was a Cable Repair and Splicer Technician for Indiana Bell Phone Company from June of 1988 to July of 1995. He enjoyed drawing and sketching, loved nature, and making everyone laugh.

Surviving are his three children, Todd (Breanna) Wolford of Mishawaka, Tori Lipsky of South Bend, and Aaron Wolford of Mishawaka; one brother, Dale (Tina) Wolford of Michigan; two sisters, Jane (David) Whiteman of Elkhart and Donna Anderson of Louisiana; and one grandson, Alex Wolford of Michigan.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Noel Wolford and Mary Yaciw.

Cremation will take place. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. (EST), Friday, May 8, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020
