Rowland E. Ellington
April 5, 1955 - August 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rowland Eugene Ellington, 64, of South Bend, died at 7:33 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, in the comfort of his wife and children.
He was born April 5, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Ladenia Cowper.
He married Sonya Ellington Dec. 23, 2003. She survives along with his children, Marissa (Mike) Olalaye of Dallas, TX, Symphonie, Joselyn, Kenya, Aja, and Aza Ellington of South Bend, Rockmeyer (Chrishawn) Estes of Dallas, TX, and Tobias Ellington; stepdaughter, Margarate (Larissa) Ziegel-Siler; and stepsons, Tony Phipps and James Siler.
Preceding him in death were his father; his sons, Titus and Brandon Ellington; daughter, Tesanna Pickens; and stepson, Douglas Mason Siler.
Also surviving is his mother, Ladenia Cowper of Columbia, MO; brothers, Zennie Mills of Fulton, MO, Alex Mills of Columbia, MO, and Corey Ellington of AZ; and sisters, Angeline (Bruce) Shockley of Columbia, MO, Elana Jenkins of Kansas City, MO, Ladenia Arnold of St. Louis, MO, and Shannon Ellington of Columbia, MO.
Also left to cherish his memory is his children's mother, Bonnie Jones, his first wife, Nikki Shockley, many loving grandchildren whom he adored, mother-in-law, Rosemarie Brock, and numerous friends and family.
Rowland was a loving father, husband, and “Paw Paw”. He spent much of his time loving his grandchildren and caring for his family. He had a special thing for his most recent grandbaby, “Pharoah.”
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He worked for the American Postal Workers Union, St. Louis. He was a St. Louis Police officer and served for many years as a politician.
Rowland struggled for many years as a single father but never gave up on his children. He raised beautiful educated children and remained active in their lives until his final breath. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing at Noon.
Arrangements are with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
