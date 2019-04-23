Roxie A. Kline



Nov. 19, 1948 - April 21, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Roxie A. (Good) Kline, 70, passed away at 6:05am on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Riverridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.



Roxie was born on November 19, 1948 in Plymouth, IN to the late Robert R. and Wanda Alice (Green). On January 22, 1965, Roxie married Frederick Kline, Sr., and he passed away September 15, 2018.



Roxie is survived by her daughter, Brandy (Dennis) Lowrance of Buchanan; sons, Fred (Stacey) Kline of Niles and Larry Kline of Buchanan; grandchildren, Zachary (Britani) Kline of Niles, Cody (Meghan) Kline of Dowagiac, Kayla Lowrance of South Bend, Dakota Lowrance of Buchanan, and Jake LaLone of Niles; 2 great-grandchildren that Roxie treasured, Christopher Hendryx of Buchanan and Ezra Kline of Niles; and another great-grandchild on the way; brothers, Tim (Sue) Good of LaPaz, IN, and Matt (Susan) Good of Lakeville, IN; and sisters, Jennifer (Ed) Leary of Plymouth, IN and Julie Hyche of Plymouth, IN.



Roxie enjoyed sewing and spoiled her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews with handmade Halloween costumes and special event attire. She was a bus driver for Buchanan Community Schools for 24 years. She was a Girl Scout leader for 11 years, and Union President for Buchanan Community Schools bus drivers, custodians and aides. She also served as the lead negotiator for bus drivers and custodians in several school districts in Berrien County. She served recently as secretary of the Pokagon United Methodist Women's group.



A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 12Noon on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Pokagon United Methodist Church, 31393 Kansas St., Dowagiac, MI 49047 where family and friends may gather 2 hours prior to the service. Pastor Bill Walters will be the Minister officiating the service. Burial will take place at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan, MI. HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pokagon United Methodist Church.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary