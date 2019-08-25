Home

Roxie Marlene Cox

Roxie Marlene Cox Obituary
Roxie Marlene Cox

May 4, 1942 - August 17, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Roxie M. Cox, 77, passed away peacefully August 17, 2019 after an extended illness.

Born May 4, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Verdenia Holley.

Left to cherish her memory are three children: Roxanne (Tony) Molica of Niles, MI, Larry Miner, Jr. of South Bend, and Phillip Miner of Granger; five grandchildren: Natasha Peters, Kyle and Amber Miner, and Justin and Brittney Molica; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Thomas Holley of Mishawaka.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Angel Kesler; and her former husband and father of her children, Larry Miner, Sr.

Roxie was a devoted mother and grandmother, and enjoyed regular family nights, as well as playing many games. She was an avid Notre Dame and Cubs fan, and loved gardening and all types of flowers. She was a hard worker and retired as an inspector from Genesis Molding.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 31, at 1:00p.m. in the chapel at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care or to the North Liberty Church of Christ.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
