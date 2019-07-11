Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy D. Andrews


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy D. Andrews Obituary
Roy D. Andrews

Feb. 1, 1927 - July 9, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Roy DeVon Andrews, 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Roy was born on February 1, 1927 in South Bend, IN to the late Floyd and Flossie (Floran) Andrews.

He graduated from John Adams High School in 1945 and served as Secretary of his senior class. Roy was very active in sports and lettered in four major sports -- the first graduate to do so at Adams. He received a degree in business and accounting from South Bend College of Commerce. Roy served in the United States Army during WWII as a Medical Tech Sergeant in the United States and Europe.

Roy spent his entire business career in the South Bend-Elkhart area serving various companies in the tool and die industry as their treasurer. He retired from Adams Engineering Corporation in 1989 as its secretary-treasurer.

Roy was a board member and President of the Michiana chapter of the National Association of Accountants from 1966-1967. He also served on the board and was executive secretary for the Michiana chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. He was a former member of Morris Park Country Club.

Roy was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Phyllis A. (Van Houten) Andrews; brother, Frank F. Andrews; and sister, Jeanne R. Whiteman.

In 1999, Roy married Patricia D. (Monteith) Andrews who survives, along with son, Van M. (Marilynn) Andrews of Carmel, IN; daughter, Julie (Arthur) Scholtes of South Bend, IN; three grandsons, Adam (Rachel), Ryan and Matthew Scholtes; stepson, Bruce Monteith of Ocala, FL; stepdaughter, Teri (Greg) Cousino of Noblesville, IN; great-grandson, Leo Scholtes; step-granddaughters, Janice Monteith, Jami (Robert) Presswood, and Maria Monteith; step-grandsons, Joseph (Marie) Schoen, and Ian and Connor Monteith; step-great-granddaughters, Kaitlin and Abigail Presswood, and Sydney and Harper Grace Schoen; step-great-grandsons, Carson Schoen and Roman Monteith; and nephew, Lloyd (Darline) Andrews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the contributor's choice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now