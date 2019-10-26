|
Roy E. Shamory
June 10, 1936 - Oct. 22, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Roy E. Shamory, age 83, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Heritage Point in Mishawaka. He was born on June 10, 1936 to the late Leo F. and Hazel (Yazel) Shamory. Roy was inducted into the United States Air Force on January 4, 1954 in South Bend, IN. He rose to the rank of A 1st Class. Roy was Honorably Discharged on October 4, 1957 in Bunker Hill, IN. On December 22, 1956 Roy married Shirley M. Daly and with this happy union they were blessed with 2 children. He worked as a maintenance director for Marion High School. Roy took great pride in training boxers and sending them to Vegas and Atlantic City for fights. He owned his own gym called School of Hard Knocks. He truly enjoyed teaching kids boxing skills. Roy also enjoyed hunting, horseback riding, and most of all spending time with his family. Roy is survived by his children, Candy (Terry) Rich of Mishawaka, IN and Randy (Carol) Shamory of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Dustin Rich, Tyler Rich, Spencer Rich, and Katie (Chris) Harrelson; brother, Edward “Sheets” (Roberta) Shamory of Tennessee; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; siblings, Jimmy Shamory, Edna Hixenbaugh, and Dorothy Edwards; a niece and nephew. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019. To share a remembrance of Roy or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019