Roy Leon Franks
Nov. 10, 1934 - Oct. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Roy Leon Franks, 85, of Mishawaka, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Creekside Village. Leon was born in Lutts, Tennessee on November 10, 1934, the son of (the late) Jack and Nipsey (Gillis) Franks. On May 28, 1955 he married the absolute love of his life, Karen Sue Hutton in Luka, Mississippi. They met at the Mishawaka Box Roller Rink in 1953 and were married for 62 years before Karen gained her angel's wings in 2017. Leon was a happy-go-lucky, “good old boy” and everyone genuinely liked him. He was great with all kids, especially if they would fall for his hand slapping trick. Leon loved to gamble; cards and race cars were his life. Many weekends were spent at the Osceola Dragway and the South Bend Motor Speedway as racing was in his blood. Poker games with family & friends were common. He also enjoyed bowling, golf, and playing pool and he loved his old westerns & wrestling. Leon worked at Uniroyal for 35 years; after retirement he then worked part-time for Sears Automotive and Pep Boy's Auto Parts. He served as a personal mechanic for many over the years. Leon is survived by his loving and only daughter, Debbie L. (Jeffrey M.) Richards of South Bend. He was the very proud grandfather of Jennifer L Richards of Haines City, FL and Elizabeth M. (Marcus) Rousselle of Raleigh, North Carolina. The girls were the apples of his eye and he was always there for them. Leon is also survived by his brother-in-law, Bobby Jean (Judy) Hutton of Niles, MI and they shared a lifelong bond of treasured memories. The family would like to sincerely thank the special, caring heroes at Creekside Village, where Leon stayed the last 18 months of his life. Services to celebrate Leon's life will be held at 2:00 on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, with Rev. Dr. Bonita F. Laudeman officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-2pm in the funeral home. All are asked to stringently adhere to the guidelines requiring masks and social distancing. The services will be live-streamed for remote viewing by following the link provided in Leon's obituary at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
. Leon will be laid to rest with entombment at Mishawaka Fairview Cemetery, immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Leon's name to the Humane Society of St Joseph Co., 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.