1/1
Roy Levell Taylor
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Levell Taylor

July 20, 1934 - Nov. 1, 2020

LAKEVILLE, IN - Roy Levell Taylor, 86, residing in Lakeville, IN passed away in the early morning of Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his wife of 65 years, and family.

He was born July 20, 1934 in Lapanto, AR to the late John Brantley and Martha Sarah Ann (Smith) Taylor. He was the fourth of seven children. He has lived in this community since 1953, coming from Arkansas.

On July 20, 1955, on his 21st birthday, Roy was united in marriage to Catherine Jewel Smith whom he met at Toasty's Sandwich Shoppe when he worked across the road at Bursley's and Company.

Roy retired in 1998 from the Teamster's Union. He was a truck driver and drove for many different trucking companies: Martin Oil, Roger's Cartage, Preston, and B&B Organics. He owned a trash truck and owned his own trucking business, Taylor's Hauling.

Roy loved singing and playing his guitar when he was younger. He would sing with his twin brother and his brother's wife and entertain people with their great music. After the death of his brother, his three older girls became his singing companions.

He was a member of the Pentecostal Apostolic Church since 1963. God and family were the most important things in his life. His church family became his family.

He is survived by his wife Cathy, and by his children, Brenda (Jerry) Austin and Marie Shoff both of Elkhart, IN, Lana Morris of Florence, AL, Lisa (Kevin) Glover of Argos, IN, John Wesley Taylor of Mishawaka, IN, and Jamie Williams of South Bend, IN; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Mary McGriff, Janice Berger, Faith Collari, and Joan Stein; and brothers-in-law, Jim Smith, and George (Linda) Smith.

Roy is preceded in death by his son, Larry L. Taylor on November 28, 2015, three sisters, Gracie Pendergrass, Verna Lee Coons, and Linda Bulger; three brothers, twin Troy, Bobby, and Eugene Taylor; in-laws, George and Ruth Smith; brothers-in-law, Hershel, Bob, Joel Smith, O.D. Pendergrass, and Williams Coons; and sisters-in-law, Betty Taylor, Liz, Kathy, Pam, and Karen Smith.

Services for Mr. Taylor will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Pentecostal Apostolic Church, 59366 Mayflower Road, South Bend. Rev. Darrell Hale will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Fair Cemetery, North Liberty, IN. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the church and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Arrangements for the Taylor family are under the care of the Palmer Funeral Home-Lakeville Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mr. Taylor may be offered to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or the American Heart Association, Attn: Memorial Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pentecostal Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Pentecostal Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Service
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Graveside service
Fair Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved