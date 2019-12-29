Home

Roy M. Raymond


1942 - 2019
Roy M. Raymond Obituary
Roy M. Raymond

July 26, 1942 - Nov. 25, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Roy M. Raymond, age 77, of Osceola, IN passed away on November 25, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Charles E. and Dorothy Raymond. Roy was inducted into the United States Navy in 1963 and was Honorably Discharged in 1967. On July 26, 1966 Roy married Jan Eisbrenner. He worked as a cement finisher for the union for many years and a custodian for Zion UCC Church in South Bend. He enjoyed collecting marbles, gardening, and woodworking. Roy is survived by his wife, Jan Raymond of South Bend, IN; sons, Roy C. Raymond of South Bend, IN and Robb A. (Marguerite) Raymond of Mishawaka, IN; siblings, Donald Raymond of Florida, Steve (Sherrie) Raymond of Nebraska, Kent (Kim) of Elkhart, IN, Bruce (Helen) Raymond of Mishawaka, IN, Phillip Raymond of Michigan, Jeff (Sue) Raymond of Middlebury, IN, and Stacy (Matt) Wroblewski of Alabama, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Service will be at a later time at Zion UCC Church in South Bend, IN. To share a remembrance of Roy or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
