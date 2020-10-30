Roy P. Hoover
Nov. 6, 1926 - Oct. 26, 2020
SEBRING, FL - Roy P. Hoover, 93, of Sebring passed away Monday. He was born in Goshen, Indiana, moving here from South Bend, Indiana in 1982. He was a Veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific theater and had received the Purple Heart. He was a retired Inspector for Bendix Corporation. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha in 2003. He is survived by his sons, David (Mary) Hoover of Edwardsburg, MI and Steven of Margate, FL; daughters, Louise (Lee) Sharp of Deltona, FL and Linda (Michael) McFarland of Inverness, FL, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 AM at Pinecrest Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com
