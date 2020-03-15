|
|
Royce R. Rader
Dec. 10, 1924 - March 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Royce R. Rader, 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, surrounded by his family. Royce was the last surviving sibling of nine children born to the late Victor and Jesse (Watson) Rader, on December 10, 1924 in Elkhart, Indiana. Royce was a WWII Army Veteran, serving in both the European and Pacific theatres. After his tour of service, he married the love of his life, Betty Klinedinst, on October 6, 1946, settled in South Bend, and raised three sons. He worked for several South Bend area companies before establishing his own business, Rader Excavating, and became a member of the Midwest Operating Engineers Union. Eventually, the business was acquired by Dearborn Fabricating Engineering, and Royce continued in their employ as a field superintendent and program sales manager until his retirement in 1988. His love for golf led him to Blackthorn Golf Club and Warren Golf course at Notre Dame, where he enjoyed his time “keeping the greens.”
Royce was an avid sports fan, following many sports, but especially his favorite teams: Chicago White Sox, Green Bay Packers, and Notre Dame. He developed an almost unmatched wealth of history about his beloved teams.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his son, Michael Rader, and grandson, Bryan Rader. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Marie) Rader of South Bend, Indiana and Dennis (Dorothy) Rader of Millville, Delaware, as well as 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family welcomes online condolences via the Palmer Funeral Home website at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Donations in remembrance of Royce can be made to Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County at www.hfhsjc.org. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public service or visitation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020