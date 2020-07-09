Ruby D. Hockaday
Dec. 8, 1924 - July 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruby Hockaday passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2020. She was a lifelong member of St. Augustine Church. She was born on December 8, 1924 to John and Della Williams.
She graduated from Central High School in May 1944 and was employed at Northern Indiana State Hospital from March 1962 until her retirement in May of 1990. She married James Hockaday on March 21, 1953. She is survived by her husband James, her children, Lester (Veronica), Hockaday, Michael Hockaday, Michelle Hockaday, Mark Hockaday (Monique), Sherry Caldwell (Malcom), and Phillip Hockaday (Patricia), many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers, one sister, and one grandson.
Ruby was a kind and generous person who was loved by all who knew her, and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The Funeral service is 11:00 a.m. Saturday with a 10:00 a.m. visitation at Cobb Funeral Home followed by interment in Highland Cemetery.
In the interest of everyone's safety, masks or facial coverings are REQUIRED.
Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com
