Ruby F. Rajski
Jan. 19, 1940 - Oct. 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ruby Faye Rajski, 80, of Mishawaka, IN passed away of natural causes and complications from a 15-year battle with White Brain Matter Disease. Ruby was born January 19, 1940 in South Bend, IN, as the daughter of the late Thelma (Shade) and Ralph Harbaugh. On December 13, 1959 Ruby married Jon Buss. Born of that union were Deanna (Bob-deceased) Hodges of Granger and Darnell (Thomas) Vines of Mishawka. On August 3, 1968, Ruby married Edward Rajski (deceased). Ruby had only an older brother, Wayne Harbaugh, who is also deceased. Ruby has three granddaughters: Marlina Buss (Daniel Bailery-fiancee) of Elkhart, Shyanne Vines of Mishawaka, and Nikki (Matthew) Pasternak of North Liberty; one grandson, Bobby (Kelly) Hodges of North Carolina; and one great-grandson, Robert Martin of Elkhart. Ruby grew up on a farm in the small town of North Liberty and graduated from North Liberty High School in 1958. Ruby was very involved in 4-H during her youth, even winning grand champion several times in food preservation and preparation. Ruby also raised chinchilla rabbits and entered them in 4-H. When her granddaughter Marlina became involved in 4-H, Ruby became a lifetime 4-H Booster and thoroughly enjoyed helping with all of her projects. Ruby began her working career as a secretary for an insurance agency and was a sales associate at Roberton's, Service Merchandise and JC Penney. Ruby eventually spent 27 years as office manager to Dr. John Moss, DDS. Ruby was also the secretary for the Indiana Dental Society for over 20 years. Ruby enjoyed traveling and she and Ed took many road trips together. One included riding their Harley Davidson motorcycle to Mackinac Island. They had a group of friends who all rode motorcycles, and they would get together often. Ruby and Ed also enjoyed boating together on Lake Michigan and had a sailboat docked in South Haven for years. Ruby finally got her dream vacation when her daughters and granddaughter (Marlina) went to Hawaii for 15 days in 1996. Ruby was confined to a wheelchair the last 10 years of her life, but always had a smile and warm hello for everyone. Ruby was a selfless mother and devoted herself to “her girls”. Ruby loved her family and loved spending time with them. Ruby will be cremated, and a celebration of life will take place at the grave site in May or June of 2021. There will be a notice published when the date is set. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Co. 4-H Booster Club, C/O Sue Kemble, 24449 Riley Road, North Liberty, IN 46554. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.