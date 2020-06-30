Ruby J. Barts
Dec. 5, 1932 - June 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruby J. Barts, 87, of South Bend passed away at 9:55 p.m. Saturday, June 27 in her residence at Grand Emerald Place. Mrs. Barts was born December 5, 1932 in Decker, IN to the late Clara (King) and Fay Doane and had lived in South Bend since 1956, coming from Vincennes, IN. On August 4, 1956 in Vincennes she married Wilmer R. Barts who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Wilma Ledgerwood and Christine Stangle; and her brothers, Charles Doane, James “Pete” Doane, Ralph Doane, and Raymond Doane. She is survived by her three sons, Dale Barts (Colleen) of Niles, MI, David Barts of Nappannee, IN, and Douglas Barts (Peggy) of Noblesville, IN; four grandchildren, Holly Larson, Matthew Barts, Emily Barts, and Zachary Barts; and three great-grandchildren, Corinne, Spencer, and Danielle Larson.
Ruby served as a day manager at the former Budget Corner. She was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as her sons were growing up. She volunteered at Michiana Hematology Oncology and St. Joseph Regional Center's Cancer Registry Department.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd. Committal services and burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, South Bend. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.