Ruby Stabrowski
Feb. 13, 1945 - April 22, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Ruby M. Stabrowski, 75, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, under the loving care of her husband and daughters, following a long illness.
Ruby was born February 13, 1945 in Eastport, Maine, and was a 1963 graduate of Shead High School in Eastport.
Ruby married Lawrence C. Stabrowksi on March 6, 1965. During their married life they lived in Mishawaka, Goshen, New Paris, Lake Havasu, and Florence, Arizona and in recent years in Elkhart.
Ruby was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved everyone. She enjoyed taking care of children and had her own daycare center for several years. Ruby was a baker for Aunt Beth's Cookies and Martin's Central Bakery. She was a devoted Christian and over the years she faithfully attended weekly Mass. In recent years she was a member of St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen. In Mishawaka, she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where they raised their four children. Ruby enjoyed taking walks and being out in the sunshine.
Ruby is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Larry; four daughters, Tamara Waldschmidt, Pamela (Kevin) Aasen, Christina (Matthew) Werbiansky, and Denise ( Jason) Demeter; a brother, Lewis (Janet) McPhail; a sister, Beverly McPhail; and 13 grandchildren, Michael, Derik, Elaina, Jenna, Alexis, Madison, Gregory, Julia, Riley, Kimberly, Owen, Nathan, and Shaun.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Millicent McPhail; her grandmother, Beatrice McCoy, who lovingly raised Ruby; a sister, Betty Moore; and a granddaughter, Monica Werbiansky.
Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka will be announced later.
Memorials are suggested to Goshen Health Foundation for Goshen Hospice, 1701 S. Main Street, Goshen, IN 46526, Attention: Lindsey Mason.
Larry wants to express special thanks to his daughters and friends for their visits and care and especially to Denise Demeter for all her help, daily visits, and loving care she gave her mother in our time of need.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020