Ruby Stabrowski



Feb. 13, 1945 - April 22, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday, May 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. There is no visitation. Ruby's complete obituary is available on the website of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home.





