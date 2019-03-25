Ruby Tiller



Feb. 2, 1921 - March 21, 2019



NILES, MI - Ruby Tiller, 98, of Niles, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 21, 2019.



Ruby was born on February 2, 1921, to the late Andrew and Mary (Elrod) Sutton in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. After graduating from high school, Ruby wed the love of her life, Malcolm C. Tiller, Sr. at a ceremony in Portageville, Missouri. Ruby joined Malcolm traveling around the country as he served in the military, and they eventually settled in Niles.



Ruby was an immaculate housekeeper and thoroughly enjoyed cleaning her house, teaching her children and grandchildren the joys of good old fashion southern cooking, and tending to her flower garden and her vegetable garden.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, one granddaughter, and son-in-law Charles Shoemaker.



Ruby is survived by her children, Serena “Kay” Shoemaker of Niles, Gwendolyn “Ann” (Dale) Lowery of Kansas City, and Malcolm “Mac” (Glenda) C. Tiller, Jr. of Elkhart, eight grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.



A Funeral Service to honor Ruby's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home at 12:00 Noon with a time of visitation two hours prior.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019