Rudolf “Rudi” Destics
Sept. 12, 1931 - Sept. 20, 2020
NILES, MI - Rudolf “Rudi” Destics died surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bolho, Hungary to the late Ferenc and Maria (Toth) Destics. Technical training as an electrical engineer led to a job in Budapest, until October 23, 1956 when he participated in the student-led protest against communist rule. When Soviet tanks crushed the uprising, many Hungarians fled. Rudi was detained in a refugee camp for eight months until 1957 when dreams of freedom in America became a reality.
He began his engineering career in the U.S.A. at Wheelabrator in Mishawaka and then National Standard from which he retired after 39 years.
In August 1965 fate took him from South Bend, IN to Norwalk, Connecticut to meet another Hungarian immigrant, Judith Kovacs; they married one month later. Rudi and Judy shared 55 years of matrimony. Together they had three children, Judy (husband Robert), Gabriella (husband Mark), and Rudi (wife Errin); and six grandchildren, Bob, William, Samantha, Sabrina, Miles, and Remy.
Rudi loved gatherings with his friends and family, and was fond of telling stories and jokes. He was an avid gardener, talented carpenter, and gadgeteer. He loved working on projects and would help anyone at a moment's notice.
His faith was very important to him and he was a parishioner at St. Mark's Catholic Church for over 50 years, where he also served as an usher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Mark Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. There will be no visitation. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 North 19th St., Niles, MI 49120 or the American Heart Association
, 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.
