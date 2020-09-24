1/1
Rudolf "Rudi" Destics
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolf's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolf “Rudi” Destics

Sept. 12, 1931 - Sept. 20, 2020

NILES, MI - Rudolf “Rudi” Destics died surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bolho, Hungary to the late Ferenc and Maria (Toth) Destics. Technical training as an electrical engineer led to a job in Budapest, until October 23, 1956 when he participated in the student-led protest against communist rule. When Soviet tanks crushed the uprising, many Hungarians fled. Rudi was detained in a refugee camp for eight months until 1957 when dreams of freedom in America became a reality.

He began his engineering career in the U.S.A. at Wheelabrator in Mishawaka and then National Standard from which he retired after 39 years.

In August 1965 fate took him from South Bend, IN to Norwalk, Connecticut to meet another Hungarian immigrant, Judith Kovacs; they married one month later. Rudi and Judy shared 55 years of matrimony. Together they had three children, Judy (husband Robert), Gabriella (husband Mark), and Rudi (wife Errin); and six grandchildren, Bob, William, Samantha, Sabrina, Miles, and Remy.

Rudi loved gatherings with his friends and family, and was fond of telling stories and jokes. He was an avid gardener, talented carpenter, and gadgeteer. He loved working on projects and would help anyone at a moment's notice.

His faith was very important to him and he was a parishioner at St. Mark's Catholic Church for over 50 years, where he also served as an usher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Mark Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. There will be no visitation. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 North 19th St., Niles, MI 49120 or the American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.

Photos, condolences, and messages can be left for Rudi's family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved