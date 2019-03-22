Rudolph “Rudy”



Leutzinger



Dec. 15, 1937 - March 19, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Rudolph R. Leutzinger, 81, of Granger, IN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN, surrounded by family. Rudy was born on December 15, 1937 in Moddersville, Michigan to Rudolph H. and Lela (Pearson) Leutzinger. On December 26, 1964 in South Bend, Indiana he married Donna Marie Bognar, who survives.



Rudy earned his Bachelor of Science degree in English from Central Michigan in 1956 and completed his Master's degree in Linguistics in 1966 from Western Michigan University. He taught at River Valley High School in Three Oaks, MI, where he was an admired educator receiving numerous teaching accolades. Rudy left teaching to join his brother-in-law, John Bognar, as co-owner of River Park Furniture. After retiring from River Park Furniture, Rudy served as project manager for his son, Bill, at Motivity Communications.



Known for his quiet gentle spirit, Rudy loved his family, his gin game with John, his books, and his yearly trip to Boca Grande, FL, where he spent the winter with friends enjoying being members of the Boca Grande Coffee Club.



Along with his wife Donna, Rudy is survived by his son, William Leutzinger of Chicago, Illinois; his brother-in-law, John Bognar (Wendy); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Connie Dusablon; his twin brother, Ralph Leutzinger; and brother, William Leutzinger.



There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, at Clay United Methodist Church, 52866 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46634. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rudy Leutzinger may be made to Dr. Strek's Advanced Lung Disease Research Fund, University of Chicago, c/o Elneda Boyd, 5841 S. Maryland Avenue MC 6076, Chicago, IL 60637 or Clay United Methodist Church, 17646 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46634.



